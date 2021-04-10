Football KuPS renewed by Simo Valakari advanced to the men’s Finnish Cup final – HJK and Inter determine second finalist

Honga’s cup race ended in the semi-finals. KuPS’s opponent in the upcoming Finnish Cup final is either HJK or FC Inter.

Striker Santeri Haarala was the hero of the home team when the Kuopio Football Club made its way to the men ‘s Finnish Cup final. KuPS’s 21-year-old striker finished the winning goal in the semi-final match of the Kuopio team, which ended in a 2–1 victory, on Saturday in Kuopio.

Haarala pushed the solution goal at the very end of the first half. Haarala’s goal, which showed good grips in the winter matches, was primed with precise concentration Daniel Carrillo.

“I was able to get into the situation from the blind corner of Pak with good movement,” Haarala repeated.

In winter during Simo Valakarin KuPS, who received his coach, dominated the first half, but Honka got into the game better in the second 45 minutes of the match. However, Honka did not manage to connect with it, as his team mates had hoped, and the ball went out.

“Maybe in the second half we gave the ball to Honka. However, we defended really well, ”Haarala said.

Honka’s head coach Vesa Vasara acknowledged that KuPS was one step ahead.

“KuPS was that much better. Our mood in general was not good enough. Still, the team fought, ”Vasara commented.

KuPS last played in the cup final in 2013, when it lost to Rovaniemi Ball Club with goals 1-2.

In the second semi-final, HJK and Inter will meet in the evening. The match started at 18.