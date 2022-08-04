Friday, August 5, 2022
Football | KuPS played their home match in Turku and lost to Young Boys – “Anything can happen in football”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2022
in World Europe
0

The Swiss team played in the group stage of the Champions League last season.

Kuopio The Euro sky of the ball club did not continue with a downwind in the opening match of the third qualifying round of the Football Conference League. Young Boys from Bern dominated Thursday’s match and easily took a 2-0 away win.

KuPS played their home match at Kupitta in Turku, because Kuopio’s field conditions are no longer suitable for this stage of the European games.

Young Boys’ strong start resulted in four corner kicks for the visiting team after only five minutes of play. However, the opening goal did not come until the 25th minute, when Jean-Pierre Nsame shot in the rankar. Meschanck Elia hit the Swiss’s second goal late in the opening period.

“There was a tough gang in front. At the beginning, the pressure became too great, and we were not yet good enough to respond to the heavy pressure,” said the head coach of KuPS Simo Valakari.

“Anything can happen in football, so we go into the second leg with confidence.”

KuPS did not lose to a bad team, because Young Boys has won the Swiss championship fifteen times. Last year, the team even advanced to the group stage of the Champions League, where they beat Manchester United at their home arena.

The second leg of the round will be played next Thursday in Bern.

