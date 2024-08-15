Thursday, August 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | KuPS named Jarkko Wiss as their new head coach

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | KuPS named Jarkko Wiss as their new head coach
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Jarkko Wiss will start in the position next season.

In the football league playing Kuopio Palloseura has hired its new head coach Jarkko Wissin. Wiss follows on the mission Jani Honkavaaraawhose head coaching job ends this season.

Wiss was Inter’s head coach last season, but the Turku club fired him from his position after the season. According to MTV Wiss had harassed Inter’s female employee at the closing ceremony of the Turku club’s season.

KuPS named it at its press conference on Thursday Sixten Boström as the club’s sports manager and coach of the men’s team.

#Football #KuPS #named #Jarkko #Wiss #coach

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]