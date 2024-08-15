Football | KuPS named Jarkko Wiss as their new head coach

Football|Jarkko Wiss will start in the position next season.

In the football league playing Kuopio Palloseura has hired its new head coach Jarkko Wissin. Wiss follows on the mission Jani Honkavaaraawhose head coaching job ends this season.

Wiss was Inter’s head coach last season, but the Turku club fired him from his position after the season. According to MTV Wiss had harassed Inter’s female employee at the closing ceremony of the Turku club’s season.

KuPS named it at its press conference on Thursday Sixten Boström as the club’s sports manager and coach of the men’s team.