Football KuPS knocked out Slovan in the penalty shootout in Bratislava and advanced to the European League qualifiers

Kuopio The football club won the football in the 2nd qualifying round of the Europa League with 4–3 penalties in Slovan Bratislava.

The match ended 0-0. Overtime to Slovan Zan Medved took the lead 114 minutes into the game, making the score 0 – 1 after some elegant movement down the middle Aniekpeno Udohin with paint.

KuPS will face Lithuanian champion Suduva in the 3rd round. The match will be played next week. If KuPS settles its match, the next step would be to qualify for the group stage.