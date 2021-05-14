Football KuPS knocked out IFK Mariehamn in four minutes – “There is room for improvement”

KuPS have gotten over the dry season and scored six goals in their last two league matches.

KuPS has overcome the initial inefficiency in the men’s football league. The Kuopio team has finished six goals in their last two league matches and won both.

On Friday, KuPS presented a limited crowd with beautiful passing work and a smooth offensive game, especially in the first half. The result was a well-earned 2-0 home win over IFK Mariehamn.

KuPS scored two goals in four minutes at the end of the first half. Henri Toivomäki puski Urho Nissilän corner kick 1-0 lead. Finished the second goal Santeri Haarala, released by vertical feed Arttu Heinonen.

“There was room for improvement. I lost a few dueles a little easily, ”Haarala said.

IFK: n the number one man was the goalkeeper Oskari Forsman, which stretched to top control. Twice, among other things, he prevented Haarala from scoring more goals.

“In the first situation, I got the ball to the front, it should have been a goal. In the second, I tried Pak’s legs to the front corner, ”Haarala settled.

IFK ‘s best goal scoring was in the first half, when Emile Paul Tendengin itched to the post of KuPS paint.