Football KuPS knocked out Honka with hits in the second half – The loss was already the seventh for the season for Honka

Darren Smith’s goal was not enough for the people of Espoo in Kuopio.

KuPS – FC Honka 2–1

Espoo Honka’s performances in the Veikkausliiga football league continued at a loss even in Saturday’s away match against Kuopio Football Club.

KuPS, who rose to third place in the series with three additional points, knocked out Honga Urho Nissilän and Anton Popovich with shots, goals 2–1.

Nissilä tied the game at 53 minutes. He got the ball from Popovich, dropped Hongan Ville Kosken to the surface of the grass with his false shot and fired into the top corner.

“I got the ball in the middle well, I misled my opponent, and the bet went well,” Nissilä said in an interview with Ruudu.

Popovich, in turn, took advantage Lucas Rangelin serving nine minutes later. Rangel received the ball as a gift from the opening with a slipped Honka goalkeeper From Tim Murray and took advantage of the unfortunate injury by continuing the ball to Popovich.

Rangel, who came on second in the second half, were close to scoring, but the pole and top line saved the Espoo players from new setbacks.

Draft scored in the 28th minute Nana Boatengin after ball loss.

Lucas Kaufmann played upright, Jean Marie Dongou continued at the border of the penalty area To Darren Smith and this waved the net Johannes Kreidlin double cloth.

“We didn’t really have to change anything terribly. I think we played a good first half, even though we were at a loss, ”Nissilä said.

“Honka was good, but so were we. An important victory. ”

Honka has already lost seven games this season. Its only victories have been the rising teams against KTP and AC Oulu.