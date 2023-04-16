Sunday, April 16, 2023
Football | KuPS had a crushing start to the National League

April 16, 2023
Also sweet points for HPS and TPS.

Dominant champion KuPS, top contender HPS and rising club TPS opened their points pool with strong performances, as the opening round of the National Football League continued on Saturday with three matches.

KuPS beat ONS from Oulu in Kuopio by no less than 8–2. KuPS’s Balkan reinforcements Lavdije Begolli made a hat trick and the captain Gentjana Rochi scored two goals.

Helsinki-based HPS immediately took a hard hit by beating Åland United 2–1 on their home field. Oona Jääskeläinen and Aada Nurmi took the home team into the lead in the opening period, and Åland’s narrowing came only in extra time as an own goal.

“Typically for ‘Pakila Road’ (HPS’ home field), we gave the spectators excitement, but we finished the game very well in the end,” said Nurmi in an interview with Ruudu.

TPS, which returned to the league after a two-year break, also got a dream start after defeating PK-35 clearly 3–0 in Helsinki’s Pihlajamäki. They were responsible for Turku’s goals Netta Hanhimäki, Netta Laasio and Jenni Rannus.

