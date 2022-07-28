Football | KuPS ensured a clear victory in Moldova and advanced to the Conference League

KuPS continues to the third round with a total of 6–3.

Kuopio The ball club convincingly progressed to the next stage of the Football Conference League qualifiers, when it beat Moldavian FC Milsam 4–1 in the 2nd leg of the 2nd qualifying round away from home. KuPS continues to the third round with a total of 6–3.

KuPS drew 2–2 in their home game of the pair of matches, but Gabriel Bispo struck in the 27th minute of the game to give Kuopio the lead. Milsami rose even further Radu Ginsarin goal in extra time of the opening period, but Tony Miettinen goal in the early stages of the second half dulled the hopes of the home team. Daniel Carrillo and Filip Valenčič then sealed a clear victory in the closing moments of the match.