Thursday, July 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | KuPS ensured a clear victory in Moldova and advanced to the Conference League

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

KuPS continues to the third round with a total of 6–3.

Kuopio The ball club convincingly progressed to the next stage of the Football Conference League qualifiers, when it beat Moldavian FC Milsam 4–1 in the 2nd leg of the 2nd qualifying round away from home. KuPS continues to the third round with a total of 6–3.

KuPS drew 2–2 in their home game of the pair of matches, but Gabriel Bispo struck in the 27th minute of the game to give Kuopio the lead. Milsami rose even further Radu Ginsarin goal in extra time of the opening period, but Tony Miettinen goal in the early stages of the second half dulled the hopes of the home team. Daniel Carrillo and Filip Valenčič then sealed a clear victory in the closing moments of the match.

#Football #KuPS #ensured #clear #victory #Moldova #advanced #Conference #League

See also  Russian attack President Niinistö: Germany's decisions the most significant turning point after the Russian invasion
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Forza Motorsport will introduce new online modes such as cornering accuracy in lap time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.