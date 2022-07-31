Football | KuPS continues handsomely in the Conference League qualifiers

SJK clearly flexed in Norway.

Kuopio The ball club advanced convincingly to the next part of the football Conference League qualifiers, when it defeated Moldavian FC Milsam 4–1 in the 2nd leg of the 2nd qualifying round away from home. KuPS continues to the 3rd round with a total of 6–3.

KuPS drew 2–2 in their home game of the pair of matches, but Gabriel Bispo struck in the 27th minute of the game to give Kuopio the lead.

Milsami rose even further Radu Ginsarin goal in extra time of the opening period, but Tony Miettinen a goal in the early stages of the second half dulled the hopes of the home team. Daniel Carrillo and Filip Valencic then sealed a clear victory in the closing moments of the match.

Seinäjokelia club SJK’s campaign in the Conference League, on the other hand, ended when the Norwegian Lilleström won 5–2 at home and continues with 6–2 on aggregate.

SJK’s terror was the Icelandic striker Holmbert Fridjonsson, who forged a hat trick. They painted for SJK Noah Laine and Diego Rojas.