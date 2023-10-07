Football | KuPS celebrates the National League championship again

KuPS secured their championship by beating Honga away.

Kuopio The ball club has already secured the championship of the National Football League for the third season in a row. KuPS’s championship was secured when the team defeated Honga 3–0 in an away match.

KuPS leads the league by four points to HJK before the final round to be played next weekend. HJK beat HPS 4–2 in their own match, but the championship dream of the Helsinki team would have required a draw or a defeat by KuPS.

KuPS already took a two-goal lead in the opening period in Tapiola Gentjana Rochin with hits. In the second half Ana Paula Silva Santos secured the championship celebration of the Kuopio people with his 3–0 goal.

KuPS there were two losses in the beginning of the season, but in the summer the yellow and black became the league’s clear top team.

The head coach of the team Ollipekka Ojala had to leave his position at the end of May due to sick leave, and the responsible coach became an experienced one Pauliina Miettinen.

Last Sunday, KuPS also won the Finnish Cup after defeating HJK convincingly 5–0 in the final.

“We have worked really hard. Our vision from the beginning of the season was to win the double championship this year. We are happy, our team and Kuopio are happy”, Rochi rejoiced in an interview with Ruuttu.

HJK has secured SM silver. Honka is in fourth place, one point behind Åland United, who have two more games left.