Football | KuPS came back to the top of the Veikkausliiga, only managed to break IFK Mariehamn’s trap with a penalty kick

Tim Väyrynen decided in the second half.

Kuopio The ball club rose to the top of the men’s football league when it defeated IFK Mariehamn after a somewhat tight performance. The home team KuPS dominated the field game, but IFK defended closely and kept the Kuopio players from scoring chances.

KuPS has been a difficult opponent for IFK Mariehamn in the league, and Sunday was no exception. IFK last beat KuPS on August 14, 2017.

KuPS The 1–0 winning goal was scored from a penalty kick Tim Vayrynen in the second half. Referee Dennis Antamo pointed the ball to eleven meters, when KuPS Janis Ikaunieks left IFK Timi Lahten to roll in the penalty area.

IFK’s topper and captain Lahti was satisfied with his team’s fighting look. IFK showed its tenacity especially in the defensive game.

“In a way, I’m proud of the team. We have realized that we have to fight. Otherwise, there will be no points,” Lahti said.

He returned to the KuPS lineup after recovering from an injury Joona Veteli. The last time he played in the league was in April.

“Of course it was a great feeling. I’m in surprisingly good shape,” said the midfielder who played the second half.

KuPS leads the series with a three-point difference to Honka and HJK, when the top three have played the same number of matches.