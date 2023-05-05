Football | KuPS beat HJK in their celebration game

HJK’s series lead narrowed.

Kuopio club On Friday, KuPS celebrated its centenary from the sky and as tastefully as possible: the men’s football league leader HJK fell to a 1–2 defeat in Kuopio.

After SJK beat Inter, HJK’s league lead is now two points to SJK and three points to KuPS.

Joona Veteli led the KuPS, but Top Middle brought the visitors from Helsinki to level just before the break. In the 79th minute of the match Saku Savolainen then scored the 2–1 winning goal that crowned the festive evening.

For KuPS, the win was the third in three games after Jani Honkavaara replaced by the head coach Pasi Tuut. For HJK, the loss was the first in six games of the season.