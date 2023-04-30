Football | KuPS applied for the points from Åland – in IFK’s commotion, ingredients for comedy

KuPS defeated IFK Mariehamn 2–0.

Football The jumbo spot in the Veikkausliiga remains firmly in the hands of IFK Mariehamn. The winless IFK was humbled by the Kuopio Football Club on Sunday.

The people of Savo sought a full point pot from Mariehamn Joona Vetelin having enjoyed the service Urho Nissilän and Seth Saarinen with goals 2–0.

There were elements of comedy in the commotion of IFK, which focuses on personal soloing. Saarinen, who scored the fourth goal of his league career, finished in the 58th minute from a through drive, where he was already well in his own half of the field.

IFK had a corner kick, and when it was given, the Mariehamn goal chant started echoing over the pitch’s loud voices. After a corner, IFK got a shot from a loose ball, which Kimmoke released for winger Saarinen’s clear run.

“It’s hard to remember that I was ever in a similar situation even as a junior. During the trip, you definitely had time to think about how to shoot. I didn’t have time to notice that IFK’s goal song had played,” Saarinen laughed.

On Friday The 22-year-old Saarinen from Helsinki scored three goals for Haka in the previous two seasons, but surprised the people of Valkeakoski by transferring to KuPS.

KuPS already changed their coach. Jani Honkavaara the first week as a KuPS pilot produced two victories.

“The team has been ready the whole time, but maybe we found the drive and clarity in our game,” reflected Saarinen on the week-long change into a winning team.

KuPS’s Nissilän and Jasse Tuominen slippage already caused three warnings for IFK in the opening period.