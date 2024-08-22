Football | KuPS advanced to the finals of the Finnish Cup – the spot race stretched into a marathon

Football|SJK’s Ville Tikkanen failed miserably.

KuPS advanced to the men’s Finnish Cup final against Inter on Thursday.

The semi-final match was decided by a penalty shootout, where KuPS was stronger with 8–7 goals.

Jaime Moreno scored both of the Seinjoki players’ goals in regular time.

The 1–0 goal was lucky as the ball bounced back and forth between the heads of two KuPS players and finally slipped through Moreno’s head into the goal. Moreno finished the second goal calmly in the back corner.

Ousmane Diawara scored KuPS’s narrowest goal, but also got himself sent off after two warnings. Clinton Anthony managed to level the match at 2–2 in the very last moments, despite being underpowered.

In the comma competition, we had time to go through no less than ten pairs of shots. SJK’s Ville Tikkanen fell down in his attempt unluckily.

“Slip! Slipping! The shudder of the home crowd can be heard all the way to Kurika,” Ruuttu’s narrator crooned.

The final match will be played on September 21 in Tampere.

You can watch the highlights of the match in the video that opens in place of the main picture. Tikkanen’s kicker is at 13:30 in the video.