Thursday, August 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | KuPS advanced to the finals of the Finnish Cup – the spot race stretched into a marathon

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

SJK’s Ville Tikkanen failed miserably.

KuPS advanced to the men’s Finnish Cup final against Inter on Thursday.

The semi-final match was decided by a penalty shootout, where KuPS was stronger with 8–7 goals.

Jaime Moreno scored both of the Seinjoki players’ goals in regular time.

The 1–0 goal was lucky as the ball bounced back and forth between the heads of two KuPS players and finally slipped through Moreno’s head into the goal. Moreno finished the second goal calmly in the back corner.

Ousmane Diawara scored KuPS’s narrowest goal, but also got himself sent off after two warnings. Clinton Anthony managed to level the match at 2–2 in the very last moments, despite being underpowered.

In the comma competition, we had time to go through no less than ten pairs of shots. SJK’s Ville Tikkanen fell down in his attempt unluckily.

“Slip! Slipping! The shudder of the home crowd can be heard all the way to Kurika,” Ruuttu’s narrator crooned.

The final match will be played on September 21 in Tampere.

You can watch the highlights of the match in the video that opens in place of the main picture. Tikkanen’s kicker is at 13:30 in the video.

#Football #KuPS #advanced #finals #Finnish #Cup #spot #race #stretched #marathon

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]