Football | KTP took a point away from HJK’s hole-in-the-hole defense – “Absolutely insane meltdown”

HJK led the match twice, but had to settle for a draw as a guest of KTP.

9.5. 20:59

KTP–HJK 3–3

Football Veikkausliiga upstart club KTP has not beaten Helsinki Football Club since 2006, but HJK in Kotka has hardly ever had a good time. On Tuesday, the Club thought they had already won the match after leading the game for more than 35 minutes with two goals and again with their 84th minute lead 3–2.

However, KTP rose to the points table with goals 3–3, when Willis Furtado equalized from a cross from an empty back post in the second minute of added time.

“Not many believed that we would be able to get up after the first half. A fierce battle was seen. We weren’t intense enough at the beginning”, summed up the KTP captain who came on as a substitute David Ramadingaye.

“We controlled the game completely in the opening half. The second episode was an incredible melting for us. It was already a tight game in Kuopio, and this was a really poor performance”, the HJK defender Jukka Raitala amazed.

In sneer who made his debut in autumn 2020 and now scored HJK’s opening goal With Maksim Stjopin has only about 250 minutes of domestic league experience, but has already scored three goals. Not even the first full 90 minutes are behind us yet.

“The first goal for the club is a happy thing, but the end result is annoying,” said Ilves, who moved to Finland from Estonia at the age of one.

Stjopin, 20, wasn’t even the most unknown scorer of the night. The man from Espoo who scored HJK’s third goal Liam Moller18, had time to be on the field in his league debut less than a minute before his opening goal.