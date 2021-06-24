Football KTP did not have to cut HJK’s eight winning streak – Honka got some relief from his predicament in the early part of the season

In the Veikkausliiga, we switched to midsummer through the evening of four matches.

HJK – KTP 2–0

Series climber Just before Midsummer, KTP was faced with an almost impossible task in the Veikkausliiga, when it set out to challenge the top leader HJK at the Töölö football stadium.

The task was not completed. The joy of the goal was not seen on Töölö’s Thursday night, but otherwise the match went almost completely under HJK’s control.

“All in all, a pretty good game from us. We had quite a lot of the ball in our possession and we created places where we managed to score two goals, ”summed up HJK’s second hit Anthony Olusanya.

Ten after the match, HJK’s lead to second-place FC Inter is already seven points and to series three KuPS two more points.

HJK has now won eight consecutive league matches after playing an undefeated draw at KuPS in early May.

Currently, instead of the series situation, a greater concern for HJK is the interest of viewers. In the KTP match, the audience was reported to be only 631 spectators, which is exceptionally low for HJK, regardless of the opponent and time.

KTP: n it took almost a full half to break the defense at HJK, exactly until the 38th minute.

KTP’s counterattack was impressive and was only stopped by a shocking foul Roope Risk managed to lift the ball to the finish line of his brother Riku Riskin after great preliminary work.

The finish was the fourth of the season for the younger of the brothers, which elevates him to the top spot on the finish line of the series together with FC Inter. Benjamin Källmanin with.

Despite the setback, KTP remained on HJK’s heels until the 67th minute, until Olusanya, who had only stepped on the field a second earlier in HJK’s trip, finally pushed the Helsinki players out of reach of the away team.

The final goal of the match came from Olusanya’s first ball contact, and it was the second hit of her short league career.

Honka succeeded in an important chase, KuPS and SJK sought away wins

In Espoo Honka, on the other hand, faced Haka in a match in which they faced a team battling the same rankings somewhat surprisingly compared to the pre-season settings.

Honga’s downhill seemed to steepen further when Hakan’s defender Henri Malundama hit the away team’s lead at the end of the opening period.

The second half, however, became a disgusted Honka. It cranked first Jean Marie Dongoun paint levels and eventually Matias Ralen with the first league goal of his career to victory.

In the evening two other league matches were also played. A match with a similar layout was played in Oulu as in Helsinki, when series promoter AC Oulu received KuPS, which is one of the top teams in the series.

The end result was the same, though the winner was Diogo Tomasin and Lucas Rangelin goals for away team KuPS.

SJK, on ​​the other hand, traveled to Åland without IFK Mariehamn as a guest Emmanuel Ledesmaa, by termination of the contract was reported earlier on Thursday.

The group of Siena residents, who were struggling with the finish line this season, still didn’t put nets on their backs, but the Central Defender Ville Tikkanen the finished goal and flawless defensive play were enough to rob a full points pot.