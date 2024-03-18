Football | Kristoffer Olsson, who had a serious illness, was able to get off the ventilator

Swedish national football team player Kristoffer Olsson is already feeling better, his club announced.

Swedish national football team player Kristoffer Olsson has come off the ventilator, his Danish club FC Midtjylland, which he represents, announced on Monday.

At the end of February, Olsson was hospitalized after losing consciousness at home. In the hospital, Olsson had to be put on a ventilator.

Hospital tests have shown that 28-year-old Olsson has blood clots in his brain. They are the result of a very rare inflammation of blood vessels in the brain.

Olsson has played 47 matches in the Swedish national team. According to his club's press release, he has several months of rehabilitation ahead of him, and an estimate of the recovery forecast cannot yet be made.