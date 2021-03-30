Football Korona tests the Polish national football team – several players on the sidelines from an English match

The first star Lewandowski kneels.

Polish according to the Football Association, a midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak and defender Kamil Piatkowski have obtained a positive result in the corona test. Last week it was reported that the Polish national team of men Mateusz Klich and Lukasz Skorupski have given a positive corona sample.

Poland will otherwise face the World Cup qualifiers against England as deputy as superstar Robert Lewandowski is on the side due to a knee injury.

Spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski said the Polish Football Association is trying to get Krychowiak an exemption to play because he has already suffered from a corona.

English and Poland will strike together in London on Wednesday. England lead the block after winning both matches they played. Poland at four points is second after two rounds.