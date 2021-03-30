Tuesday, March 30, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Korona tests the Polish national football team – several players on the sidelines from an English match

by admin
March 30, 2021
in World
0

The first star Lewandowski kneels.

Polish according to the Football Association, a midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak and defender Kamil Piatkowski have obtained a positive result in the corona test. Last week it was reported that the Polish national team of men Mateusz Klich and Lukasz Skorupski have given a positive corona sample.

Poland will otherwise face the World Cup qualifiers against England as deputy as superstar Robert Lewandowski is on the side due to a knee injury.

Spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski said the Polish Football Association is trying to get Krychowiak an exemption to play because he has already suffered from a corona.

English and Poland will strike together in London on Wednesday. England lead the block after winning both matches they played. Poland at four points is second after two rounds.

.
#Football #Korona #tests #Polish #national #football #team #players #sidelines #English #match

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The director of the WHO requested that the hypothesis that the COVID originated in a Chinese laboratory be investigated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.