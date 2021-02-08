Football Korona rounds the Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid with his hocks

Half of Atlético’s team players have been infected with the coronavirus.

Spanish Atlético Madrid, who lead the football league by a clear point difference, is swaying in the grip of a corona pandemic. Last Monday, league leader Atlético announced the striker Thomas Lemarin and a midfielder Héctor Herreran positive test samples.

Atlético Madrid’s current corona list includes Lemar and Herrera João Félix, Moussa Dembélé and Mario Hermoso. They are at home in isolation.

In the past, Atlético Madrid players have given a positive corona test Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Shime Vrsaljko, Diego Costa, José Giménez, Luis Suárez, Renan Lodi and Lucas Torreira. Also head coach Diego Simeonella has been found in a test for coronary infection.