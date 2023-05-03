Football | Knee injuries plague the European champions – Fran Kirby is sidelined from the World Cup team

Chelsea said on Tuesday that midfielder Fran Kirby will undergo a long rehabilitation period.

2.5. 21:43

English The women’s national soccer team experienced yet another setback on Tuesday, when Chelsea said the midfielder Fran Kirby to undergo a long rehabilitation period. 29-year-old Kirby is one of the most important players in the English national team and won the European Championship with the national team last year.

Kirby himself told about the setback in his rehabilitation on social media.

“Unfortunately, after a few months of rehabilitation, the decision was made that I will have knee surgery. I tried my best to avoid it but unfortunately my progress [kuntoutuksessa] has been limited due to knee issue,” Kirby said on Twitter.

“I am really disappointed to have to tell you about this. This means that my season is over and I won’t make it to the World Cup in the summer.”

Head coach of the England national team Sarina Wiegman has received a lot of bad news lately. National team captain Leah Williamson is sidelined from the World Cup due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. In addition, the best scorer of the EC tournament and chosen as the best player Beth Mead is also likely to be sidelined for the World Cup due to an ACL injury.