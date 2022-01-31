Football Klopp believes Liverpool’s new top forward Diaz will get off to a fast start in the Premier League

Liverpool’s new scorer, Colombian Luis Diaz, will join the team after the national team assignment.

Liverpool FC head coach Jürgen Klopp believes that the club with a new acquisition Luis Diazilla has all the skills needed to succeed in the English Premier League. Klopp has encouraged the Colombian winger to quickly adapt to life in England and make the team better.

Diaz became Liverpool’s first acquisition during the winter transfer period on Sunday. According to British media, Diaz moved from the Portuguese club in Porto to Liverpool for € 45 million.

“He’s a great player we’ve been following for a long time,” Klopp said on the club’s website.

“We believe he has all the qualities to fit our way of playing and the English Premier League both physically and mentally. He is hungry to succeed and he is fighting to get what he wants. He is undoubtedly a fighter and a skilled player who always has goals in mind. ”

Klopp thanked the Liverpool owners for completing the transfer.

“The team needed more quality. When we played earlier in the season against Luis, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his attitude helps the team, ”Klopp said.

“Luis makes us a better team now and in the future. He’s the player we really wanted, and the owners helped make this move, so I’m very pleased. ”

Diaz arrives at the club after the ground drink assignment. Colombia will face Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Liverpool are second in the Premier League with 48 points out of 22 matches and are nine points behind Manchester City, which has played one more match.