Football | Kevin Jansen is enjoying his second Midsummer in Finland: “We don’t have that kind of culture at home at all”

Dutchman Kevin Jansen loves Finnish summer.

Midsummer weekend is traditionally holiday time in Finnish sports leagues. The major leagues of the summer’s big ball games, soccer and baseball, also go on hiatus.

Dutch midfielder for FC Honga Kevin Jansen, 31, is now spending his second Midsummer in Finland. The first was last season, which was also his first in the football Veikkausliiga.

A free weekend is fine, because it’s the only one of the summer full of games in Honga.

On his first midsummer, Jansen was surprised when all the people seemed to run away to summer cottages in the countryside.

“People don’t have cottages in the Netherlands. When I came here and heard that everyone has cabins somewhere in the countryside, I was amazed. We don’t have that kind of culture at home at all. We do have a beautiful sea, but there are no cottages on its shores,” Jansen updates.

His first Midsummer in Finland was spent relaxing, but he got to know the different ways of celebrating Finns through his teammates.

“I know how important Midsummer is to Finns. People hang out in their summer houses and drink a lot… I’ve heard all the stories, sounds like fun!”

Jansen doesn’t have any big plans for Midsummer this year either. His intention is to take advantage of the rare weekend off, enjoy the summer and take it easy.

“I could go somewhere to feel the atmosphere, but nothing special. I didn’t get an invitation to the cottage from the Finnish players!” he chuckles.

“No, everyone does their own thing from time to time. I think that the younger players might go party more humid and the older ones will spend time with their families.”

Number 8 Kevin Jansen is involved in fanning Honga’s goal into IFK Mariehamn’s net.

When Jansen signed a contract with Honka the other winter and arrived in Finland for the first time, the weather was merciless. His first contact with his new country of residence was memorable, but perhaps not in the most pleasant way.

“When I first came here, the temperature was between -15 and -20 degrees. I bravely went out without socks, but I will never make that mistake again!”

“In winter it is really cold and there is a lot of snow, which is a big difference to Holland. And that winter isn’t that bad either. Of course, snowstorms are not nice, but you can live with them.”

However, the Dutchman has taken a liking to the summer in Finland. He especially considers the temperature to be optimal for him.

“Summer is great! I don’t like heat over 30 degrees, but something like 20-25 is perfect for me. In hotter weather, it’s nice to lie on the beach, but not to work,” Jansen says.

In Hong in honor of Midsummer, Friday and Saturday are also free from training. Although there are no huge midsummer plans, and no one has been invited to the cabin, Jansen plans to enjoy the opportunity to play the flute and get to know the Finnish summer culture.

“This is the only free weekend of the summer, so it’s a good time to enjoy.”