Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has been voted Football English Premier League Player of the Year, said too on saturday. For Belgium, De Bruyne, 30, is the second choice in his career, the last time he was rated the best in the league in 2020.

The winners of the Premier League were decided by the public by voting on the league’s website as well as the captains of the league’s 20 teams and a group of football experts. De Bryune left behind seven other candidates, namely Trent Alexander-Arnoldin, Jarrod Bowen, Joao Cancelon, Bukayo Sakan, Mohamed Salahin, Son Heung-minin and James Ward-Prowsen.

De Bruyne have scored 15 goals and recorded seven assists in 29 matches of the league this season. He is the fourth player to win the best of the season twice. The other three are Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic.