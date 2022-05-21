Saturday, May 21, 2022
Football Kevin De Bruyne was chosen as the best in the Premier League season

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in World Europe
The winners of the Premier League were decided by the public by voting on the league’s website as well as the captains of the league’s 20 teams and a group of football experts.

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has been voted Football English Premier League Player of the Year, said too on saturday. For Belgium, De Bruyne, 30, is the second choice in his career, the last time he was rated the best in the league in 2020.

The winners of the Premier League were decided by the public by voting on the league’s website as well as the captains of the league’s 20 teams and a group of football experts. De Bryune left behind seven other candidates, namely Trent Alexander-Arnoldin, Jarrod Bowen, Joao Cancelon, Bukayo Sakan, Mohamed Salahin, Son Heung-minin and James Ward-Prowsen.

De Bruyne have scored 15 goals and recorded seven assists in 29 matches of the league this season. He is the fourth player to win the best of the season twice. The other three are Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic.

