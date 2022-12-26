Football | Kevin de Bruyne thinks Erling Braut Haaland is ‘obsessed with scoring’

Kevin de Bruyne believes that Erling Braut Haaland will have time to score an incredible number of goals in his career if he stays healthy.

Football The Norwegian sensational striker of Manchester City in the English Premier League Erling Braut Haaland may reach an unprecedented number of goals in his career, believes the young top man’s teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian midfield star describes Haaland’s hunger for goals as an “obsession”.

Haaland, 22, who joined City in the summer from the German club Dortmund, has scored 24 goals in 19 matches for City.

“He already has around 200 goals (in his career), so he can score 600, 700 or 800 if he stays healthy,” predicted De Bruyne.

With De Bruyne has experience feeding goal frenzies. In City, he made an effective mark until 2021, the club’s all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero with, and there is also experience in fruitful cooperation, for example Romelu Lukaku’s, Gabriel Jesus and by Julian Alvarez with.

“It’s hard to compare them because they’re all such different types (of forwards). They all have 300 or 400 goals. Erling is obsessed with scoring goals, so maybe he will reach those numbers.”

“He is a young lad who enjoys life and takes football very seriously. He loves scoring goals, that’s especially unique about him.”

City will return from the Premier League’s World Cup break on Wednesday when they face Leeds in an away match in Haaland’s hometown.