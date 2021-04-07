Football Kevin De Bruyne rises to the top of the Premier League salary nobility: recent extension agreement increases account bag thickness by several million pounds

Kevin De Bruyne made a follow-up deal with Manchester City. The agreement will keep the Belgian in the company until 2025.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has signed a two – year extension agreement with Manchester City, news agency AFP says. If the previous agreement had been in force until the summer of 2023, now the De Bruyne agreement will expire in the summer of 2025.

Belgian De Bruyne moved to the City from the Bundesliga Wolfsburg in 2015. In the city, De Bruyne has already won seven trophies. This season, the team will be chasing four more trophies: the Premier League championship, the Champions League victory, the England Cup victory and the England League Cup victory.

“I could not be happier. Since moving to City in 2015, it has felt like home. I love the supporters, my family is comfortable in Manchester and my game has developed very well, ”De Bruyne said at the signing of the contract.

“I play the best football of my career and I honestly feel that even better is promised.”

De Bruyne also stressed that he and the manager Pep Guardiola is the same way of thinking about football.

Mere from joy to football De Bruyne is not playing in the City, as with the new contract he gets a substantial salary increase. According to British media data, De Bruyne’s weekly salary will be increased by £ 100,000 (€ 116,000), bringing the new weekly salary to £ 350,000 (€ 406,000).

According to media reports, De Bruyne will not be the wage king for the Premier League, as Manchester United’s goalkeeper David De Gea earns £ 375,000 a week (€ 435,000), but the split second place comes off: Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Earn £ 350,000 a week.

In any case, De Bruyne’s annual salary bag thickens by several million pounds a week.

De Bruynen the new contract was announced just a day after the club said it had made a loss of £ 126 million (€ 146 million) last season. On Tuesday, Guardiola also said the club could spend £ 100 million on a single player purchase – but no more.