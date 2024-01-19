Football | Karim Benzema missed training for 17 days – Saudi club furious

Karim Benzema returned from his holiday in Mauritius back to Saudi Arabia only on Monday.

French A 36-year-old soccer star Karim Benzema has finally returned to the strength of his Saudi club al-Ittihad, 17 days after he was supposed to be there. This was reported on Friday by the news agency AFP, citing its sources.

“Benzema should have returned on January 2. We couldn't get in touch with him for ten days. The club management and the coach are furious,” said a source close to the club.

The Saudi Arabian league is on winter break, and games will resume on February 7. According to another AFP source, Benzema went on vacation to Mauritius and did not return until Monday.

Benzema Earns 100 million euros per season according to media reports. Rumors have hinted at his return to the European fields, with some claims that the address would be Chelsea in the English Premier League. However, AFP's source assures that Benzema will not leave his Saudi club anywhere.