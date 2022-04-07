Football Karim Benzema finished three goals for Chelsea’s net and Real grabbed a firm grip on the Champions League semi-finals

Great season played Karim Benzema was once again a big name for Real Madrid when the Spanish giant took a firm grip on the semi – finals of the Football Champions League.

Real claimed a 3-1 win from Chelsea’s home field at Benzema’s hat-trick, so it has a good set-up as the teams decide to advance to the semi-finals next Tuesday in Madrid.

Wednesday was a handsome night for the Spanish teams, with the home team Villarreal beating Bayern Munich 1-0. Bayern will host Villarreal in the second half of the quarterfinals next Tuesday.

The Madrid giant played a strong and balanced opening half against Chelsea, the reigning winner of the Champions League. Real defended well, pressed effectively and was dangerous, especially in his quick attacks, in the opening half.

For the first time, the ball was scored by the Londoners in the 21st minute of play. Benzema played well together Vinicius Junior with and knocked the ball skillfully to the wigs of the net.

Three minutes from the opening hit, Benzema scored again. This time he stylized the ball from a difficult position to the finish Luka Modricin concentration. Kai Havertz raised Chelsea’s hopes at the end of the opening half by poking the ball over the net.

Real had several hits in the opening half as Vinicius hit the top of the ball at the start of the match and Benzema placed Chelsea past the open.

Second halfway started from Chelsea terribly when the goalkeeper Edouard Mendy gave Antonio Rüdigerille a miserable cross pass that Benzema got through. The French star thanked and finished his third hit of the evening.

In the second half, Chelsea put the game on the opponent’s half of the field and created a few great scores. However, the presentation left a lot to be thought about by head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Normally, Chelsea is strong in the defensive direction, but now it has scored a total of seven goals in two consecutive matches. Chelsea lost their previous Premier League match to Brentford as much as 1-4.

Villarreal dropped Italian giant Juventus in the quarterfinals and took a win over the normally slower Bayern Munich in their semifinal opening.

Arnaut Danjuma directed at the eighth minute Daniel Parejon shot from the front of the goal to the net wigs. The home team also got the ball to Bayern’s net again in the opening half, but the hit was dismissed as an offside.

Villarreal had great places in the second half, but the finish was limping, so the Spanish team also had the keys to a bigger win.