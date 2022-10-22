Football | Käpylän Pallo rose to 1st place

Käpylän Pallo beat Joensuu Jipo 1–0 and will thus play next season in the First Division of football.

Football club Käpylä Pallo rose to the 1st for the 2023 season.

The promotion was confirmed when KäPa won 1–0 away from Joensuu’s Jipo in the upper end series of the Kakkonen A group. I scored the winning goal through the top bar Joonas Salmi just before half time.

With the win in the last round, KäPa rose two points past Jipo in the standings.

Käpyläinen’s best scorer of the season had won the entire A-group goal exchange Kristian Yli-Hietanen. He hit 16 times during the season.

I’m visiting Pallo has only played in Ykköne for one season in its history. That happened in 2008.

The club is known for its strong junior work. For example, those who played in the A national team Simo Valakari, Onni Valakari and Leo Vaisänen are KäPa’s products.

KäPa plays its home matches in Vallilanlaakso at KäPa Campus.