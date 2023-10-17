Football | Kanerva was the voice on the ground after the defeat – “This is a tough place after all”

Kanerva thought that maybe the players thought that the matter was taken care of when Finland was leading the game.

17.10. 21:46

Finland–Kazakhstan 1–2

Screamers The European Championship qualifiers ended in disappointment, with two more matches left in the qualifiers. One black pint can change the mood quite a lot.

Now Huuhkajie’s dream of reaching the EC qualifiers for the second time in a row to the final tournament is shattered. Finland’s backbone was broken by one hand error, the resulting penalty kick and the final rush that led to Kazakhstan’s winning goal.

“Everyone is probably in shock here. A game that should never have been lost”, head coach Markku Kanerva said a voice on the ground after the match.

Until the 75th minute, Finland was close to victory by Robert Taylor with a great free kick goal. Then Richard Jensen made a fatal blunder.

Jensen came straight back to the interview area after the match.

“I think we had the game well under control and created chances. Then we had a blast ourselves. There was a communication error, and they got a free kick, and in the aftermath, the ball reportedly hit my hand. I didn’t register it myself.”

The referee checked the hand foul on the video screen.

“Those are the defining moments in the game and it was a sad thing. It stings,” Jensen said, visibly in pain.

“I tried my best to get the ball out by punching. Of course it’s sad.”

Finland the main opponents Slovenia and Kazakhstan have run far past Finland, and now it is only a question of which two teams will go to the tournament from the trio of Denmark, Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

The loss to Kazakhstan was the third consecutive loss in a competitive match for the Huuhkajat team coached by Markku Kanerva. In the same competition, Kanerva Huuhkajat has not lost three consecutive matches before.

At the same time, this was only the second time that the team has suffered such a losing streak during Kanerva. The last time was at the end of the first Nations League and the beginning of the European Championship qualifiers.

Captain Lukas Hradecky it was difficult right after the match to put into words what is wrong with the team’s game at the moment and why the team is losing control of the matches. According to Hradecky, Finland was not clinical enough in important places.

“I can’t tell which screw should be tightened. This team has won matches in the same way as we lost. It feels like opening the game has become sticky. We created a threat in the opening period, and in the second period we should have taken advantage of it,” said Hradecky.

“This is the same team that has won games. You can’t throw any player under the bus. As a team, we need to improve our game. It’s a clear matter of the day.”

If The boogers were like a pack of sleepwalkers in Slovenia on Saturday, and on Tuesday we saw a completely different team. The opening episode turned out to be a face wash as expected. Because of that, the end of the match was even more disappointing.

The first twenty minutes were pure Huuhkajie’s control at the Olympic Stadium, as the team held the ball for long stretches in Kazakhstan’s half of the field. This time, the Huuhkajat were not startled by the opponent’s press, which was much more disorganized than what Slovenia served to Finland on Saturday.

In the first twenty minutes, Finland received seven corner kicks, and Finland was not very far from the opening goal in them.

Then came a special situation in the 28th minute, which seemed to surprise the entire audience. Robert Taylor shot a free kick straight into the goal. Such a performance has not been seen at the Olympic Stadium in Finland in recent years.

See also Russia | In the propaganda posters on the streets of Moscow, Finland's NATO membership is opposed with the words of Tove Jansson, and the new campaign promotes the patriotic spirit by reminding of the "children of Donbass" Robert Taylor was Finland’s most visible player in the opening period and the best forward player.

Huuhkajat was clearly the better team in the opening period. Attacks Finland won 25–13, shots 10–3 and shots on goal 4–1.

Another the beginning of the period was still good, then after an hour the game began to turn insidiously in favor of the visitors. Finland was no longer able to keep the ball under control, and at the same time, Kazakhstan was able to be more aggressive.

Daniel Håkans had a couple of scoring attempts at the beginning of the second period.

According to Kanerva, Finland was unfortunately unable to score another liberating goal.

“Perhaps the players got the delusion that the matter is being taken care of. I’m sorry on behalf of the team and myself that we couldn’t offer a reward to the supporters for good encouragement,” said Kanerva.

“Now the preparation for the spring qualifiers begins. There is hope. After all, this is a heavy place.”