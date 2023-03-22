Football | Kanerva: “Huuhkajat made dreams come true, now we could make goals come true”

According to Huuhkajie’s head coach Markku Kanerva, the last few years have increased expectations for the team.

Copenhagen

Goals the achievement has raised expectations for the Huuhkajii, stated the Huuhkajii’s head coach Markku Kanerva before the opening of the EC qualifiers.

The Finnish men’s national football team will start the EC qualifiers with an away match on Thursday in Denmark and on Sunday in Northern Ireland. The beginning of the two away matches is similar to the previous qualifiers that brought a place in the prestigious competition, but otherwise the setup is new.

“Finally, we made dreams come true. Now we could make the goals come true. We don’t have to dream anymore. We have set one tough goal: we will go to the Games,” Kanerva said on Wednesday in Copenhagen.

Huuhkajie’s head coach Markku Kanerva drank coffee and told Finnish media about his thoughts before the opening of the EC qualifiers.

Heather stated that the starting points are now different. Huuhkajat goes to the qualifying group as if it were the second best team, as it managed to get a place in the second draw basket in the qualifying group draws.

“Pressure comes with success. Expectations are rising. We have earned the expectations. We have to show that we can withstand them,” Kanerva said.

The team has shown that it can stretch in a tight spot.

“The team and the players have grown mentally along the way, but for many these are really hard games. When choosing players, I think about who has the edge to play these games.”

of Denmark the team’s player material is superior compared to the Finnish team. The Danish team has sixteen players who play in Europe’s top-5 leagues. Finland has only one in this week’s group: the captain Lukas Hradecky. To get points from a match, Huhkaji must play an excellent or perfect game.

According to Kanerva, you can’t just talk to the players about the opponent’s strengths. Such a message would convey the wrong image.

“We emphasize our own playing, that we make it work. If we can make things work, I believe that we will get a very good result.”

When preparing for the match, Kanerva and his coaching team have used the same formula as before. Denmark’s play has been studied with an eye on how Finland can defend Denmark and at the same time what possible weaknesses are in Denmark’s defensive game.

From the previous meeting of the teams in the EC tournament, Kanerva remembered the Finnish team’s will to fight, will to win, self-sacrifice and team play. He said that Finland needs the same things this time as well.

What score would you be happy with from this doubles match?

“A good start, an excellent start, would be four points.”

Kanerva said that he has not made any point goals, which should be obtained from the individual qualifying matches, in order to open up a place for Finland to the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

“Perhaps there is no need to think about that. In this group, there will definitely be cross-play. Clichely, we go one match at a time.”

The opening match of the European Championship qualifiers Denmark-Finland at Copenhagen’s Parken stadium on Thursday at 21:45 Finnish time. YLE TV2 will show the match.

Read more: Huuhkajat returns to the stadium where life was at stake – Teemu Pukki: “It was the hardest match of my career”

Read more: Joel Pohjanpalo threatens self-confidence even more than before – “The fans thought I was crazy”

Read more: Slogan on the table, Kanerva – only a place in the European Championships is good, anything else would be a big disappointment