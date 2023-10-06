Football | Kaan Kairinen, who suffered from a leg injury, is again in full playing condition

On October 14, Huuhkajat will face Slovenia as a guest and will host Kazakhstan three days later in Helsinki.

Finland the midfielder of the men’s national football team Kairinen too played the entire match for Sparta Prague, when the Czech team suffered a 1-2 away loss to Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday.

Kairinen’s full playing condition is reassuring information for Huuhkajie’s head coach as well Markku Kanerva, as the midfielder has suffered a minor leg injury. Kairinen has been named to the Huuhkajie crew, which will face Slovenia away on October 14 and host Kazakhstan three days later in Helsinki.

About Finnish players Lukas Hradecky Bayer Leverkusen defeated Molde away with goals 2–1. Hradecky watched the match from the bench, when Leverkusen’s goal was guarded by a Czech striker Matej Kovar.

Naatan Skytt like Hradecky, spent his Thursday match in the substitution. Skytä’s Toulouse took a home win over LASK Linz with 1–0.

Casper Terho on the other hand, came on as a substitute in the 67th minute when Union Saint-Gilloise faced Liverpool away. The hosts won the match 2–0.