Football Juventus shelved a trio of players who violated corona regulations – and police fined

April 2, 2021
Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo has dropped Paulo Dybalan, Weston McKennien and Arthur Melon of his crew, who will face local opponent Turin in the Italian football league on Saturday.

Dybalan, McKennie and Melon have reportedly participated in dinner invitations that violated coronavirus restrictions.

Police said police came to the scene and fined those attending the party at McKennes’ home on Wednesday. Juventus may also fine the trio.

“They will return to work later, and it remains to be seen when. There’s been stuff like that for years, but when it’s banned, that kind of thing shouldn’t happen, ”Pirlo said, referring to the global pandemic and the situation of his team.

Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral are on the sidelines of a Turin away match due to a positive corona test result. Dybala apologized for what happened on Thursday.

Juventus is third in Serie A and Torino is 17th.

