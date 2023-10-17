Football | Juventus player banned for seven months due to betting scandal

The total length of Nicolò Fagioli’s suspension is 12 months, but the player will serve his punishment for five months while taking care of his gambling problem.

Italian the football association gave juventus For Nicolò Fagioli seven-month ban for betting breaches, British Broadcasting Corporation BBC tells.

The total length of the ban is set by the Italian Football Federation by 12 months, but Fagioli will serve his punishment for five months while treating his gambling problem.

In this way, the actual ban is shortened to seven months. Fagioli was also fined 12,500 euros.

Fagioli must commit to treating his gambling addiction for at least six months and discuss the matter in at least ten meetings.

22 years old Fagioli made his breakthrough in Italy’s main league, Serie A, last season. He has played six matches in Juventus’ midfield this season.

Fagioli allegedly placed bets on illegal sites using different identities. He has played one A national match in the Italian national team.

Italian national team players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo was sidelined from the national team last week due to suspicions of illegal betting.