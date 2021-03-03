Football Juventus paid € 19 million for US midfielder Weston McKennie

McKennie, who has played at Schalke for four years, has had time to convince Juventus club management during the loan agreement.

Serie A club Juventus has bought Weston McKennien Bundesliga club Schalke for 18.5 million euros, Juventus said on Wednesday. McKennie had already been on loan at Juventus since last August.

According to Juventus, Schalke may receive a further EUR 6.5 million in bonuses if certain conditions are met.

McKennie’s contract with Juventus expires in June 2025.

The U.S. midfielder originally moved from Schalke, the Bundesliga crisis club, to Juventus last summer on a season-long loan agreement.

McKennie, 22, had four years to play in Germany and played 91 matches in Schalke. However, the coronavirus pandemic has affected Schalke so badly that it was no longer possible to keep the American on his team.

McKennie has made an impression in Turin. He has played in 31 matches and scored four goals.

At the beginning of the loan agreement, Juventus said it was committed to buying McKennie if certain targets were met. “That’s why he has now become a full-fledged player in Juventus,” the club said on Wednesday.

Source: AFP.