Football Juventus’ Alvaro Morata finished the first goal of the season in the Champions League, coach Andrea Pirlo has a good start

Football The Champions League season 2020–21 began on Tuesday with two home losses. Five goals were seen in the first two matches of the opening round, when the home team Kiev Dinamo lost 0-2 in Group G to Juventus and Zenit, who hosted the first match in Group F, lost 1-2 to Club Brugge in St. Petersburg.

One of the great players of the 21st century Andrea Pirlo got a good start in the Champions League as Juventus’ new head coach. Juventus dominated the game and the ball in Kiev, and Dinamo was allowed to build attacks practically at all.

From Juventus the number one star in the corona quarantine was missing Cristiano Ronaldo, but the solvers were found elsewhere. Spanish tip Alvaro Morata was given a chance to score the first Champions League goal of the season when he shot a goal close to the return net past the Dinamo guard Heorhii Buschanin.

The Juventus 1-0 hit was paved Aaron Ramsey and a Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, shot by Buschan that was sent near the left post of Moratan.

Morata knocked out Juventus 2-0 in the 84th minute, filling Ronaldo’s position as a deciding player.

Juventus As a coach, Pirlo received the Romanian pilot of Kiev Dynamo, which he highly respected Mircea Lucescun. This elevated teenage Pirlo in the mid-1990s in Italy to the midfield of Brescia, from which the glorious Player Career began.

Kiev Dinamo will play in the Champions League after a four-year break.

In St. Petersburg The away team, Club Brugge, was not ashamed but went to the Nigerian striker Dennis with 63 minutes played. Bruges had even dominated the first half, but the Zenit stood up after the break.

Experienced Bosnian defender Dejan Lovren 74 minutes into the match, the referee signaled for a Bruggen goalkeeper Ethan Horvath could not glue. A 1-1 draw was eventually marked as Horvath’s own goal.

Extra time Club Bruggen Charles De Ketelaere silenced St. Petersburg by concluding a spectacular attacking pattern to a 2-1 victory goal.

On Tuesday, a round of eight matches will be played in the Champions League.