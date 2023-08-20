Trainer Jürgen Klopp was able to celebrate with Liverpool for the first time this season in the English Premier League after the final whistle. Just under a week after the 1-1 start at Chelsea, the “Reds” won their home game against AFC Bournemouth 3-1 (2-1). With four points from the first two games, Liverpool started better than last season (two points). Klopp thought his team’s performance was “great” and the level was “really good”.

Klopp’s team had to cope with an early deficit at the Anfield stadium on Saturday afternoon when Antoine Semenyo conceded (3rd minute). An artistic move by attacker Luis Díaz, who in the 28th minute briefly lifted the ball after a pass from Diogo Jota and then shot the goal with a side kick, brought Liverpool back into the game. A penalty kick from offensive star Mohamed Salah (36th) made it 2-1. Previously, newcomer Dominik Szoboszlai, who had switched from RB Leipzig to Liverpool for 70 million euros before the season, was fouled in the penalty area.

Endo’s debut

After just under an hour, the hosts had to make do with a man fewer because Alexis Mac Allister saw the red card for gross foul play. The decision was too tough for Klopp, and an appeal might be lodged against a ban, he announced. Outnumbered, the conspicuous Diogo Jota (62nd) scored the goal to make it 3-1.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury is probably not that bad, Klopp revealed. For the debutant Wataru Endo, who came on from VfB Stuttgart and was outnumbered in the second half, Klopp had words of praise despite the adjustment difficulties: “I don’t think he’s slept much in the last two nights. And so he came in now, threw everything in on the pitch – and that’s it.”







Difficult start for Naples

Tottenham Hotspur also picked up three points for the first time this season against Manchester United on Saturday. After the 2-2 start at FC Brentford, the Spurs won their home game thanks to a goal by Pape Sarr (49th) and an own goal by Lisandro Martinez (83rd) 2-0 (0-0). The visitors from Manchester missed out on taking the lead themselves in the first half. After the break, the record champions only managed a little on the offensive.

The Italian football champions SSC Napoli, on the other hand, have had a difficult start to the Serie A season. At promoted Frosinone Calcio, the team from Vesuvius fought their way back to a 3:1 (2:1). It became clear that after the departure of master coach Luciano Spalletti, who became the new coach of the Italian national team, Napoli cannot necessarily be compared to the team from last season.

Abdou Harroui (7th, penalty kick) gave the outsider an early lead. Matteo Politano (24th) managed to equalize. The former Wolfsburg and Torgarant Victor Osimhen (42./79.) then scored decisively for Naples. New French coach Rudi Garcia failed to set his side up for victory at Frosinone. The defense didn’t look solid without the South Korean central defender Min-Jae Kim, who moved to Bayern Munich.

Second game for Real Madrid, two goals in one game for Jude Bellingham for the first time: The English international is still busy working off his million-dollar fee for the Spanish record champions. On the second matchday in Spain, Bellingham led the royal team to a hard-earned 3-1 (1-1) win at UD Almeria and scored twice (19th/60th) – the opening win against Athletic Bilbao (2-0) was the 100th Million access from Borussia Dortmund successful. Real are currently at the top of La Liga with six points, but a number of teams can still draw level later in the day.