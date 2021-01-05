Football Jürgen Klopp was disappointed with Liverpool’s presentation: “

Southampton defeated Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday late and continued the series of winning matches by the reigning league champion.

Liverpool was left without a win in football in the English Premier League for the third time in a row when it lost late Monday to Southampton 0-1.

Liverpool had played a tie in their previous two matches.

“Very frustrating and unnecessary, but that kind of thing still happens,” Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp described the match to the club website.

He said he was particularly disappointed with his own opening half-time performance, but at the same time shared praise with Southampton. The only hit of the match was made Danny Ings with a clever lift for another minute of play.

Despite their recent point losses, Liverpool continue to be number one in the Premier League, but the top is tight. Manchester United, who played less of the match, are tied for Liverpool and second.

Southampton, four points behind Liverpool, is sixth.