Football | Jürgen Klopp told the dramatic news

Football|Jürgen Klopp, who piloted Liverpool’s success, is not interested in coaching the English national team, for example.

of Liverpool and the former star coach of Borussia Dortmund Jurgen Klopp emphasizes that he currently has no intention of coaching anywhere.

Klopp spoke at a meeting of the German Football Coaches Association on Wednesday.

“I didn’t stop [valmentamista] on the spur of the moment,” Klopp stated according to news agency AFP.

“At the moment, there are no work patterns planned. No national team and no club.

Klopp coached in Liverpool last season, and his coaching career lasted a total of 23 years. Klopp, 57, has been linked throughout the summer with several coaching jobs, including the England national team, whose previous coach Gareth Southgate withdrew after the summer EC final match.

Klopp refers to these talks with a glove.

“I’m looking for peace and quiet. I am one hundred percent in the here and now and I enjoy it.”

According to Klopp, it would be a “great loss of face” if he now made an exception because of a country or a club and started coaching right away.

Klopp doesn’t definitively rule out the possibility of working with football at some point.

“I’m too young to just play padel and spend time with my grandchildren,” says Klopp.

“Will I ever coach? I wouldn’t rule it out either. We’ll see how it looks in a few months. There are currently no plans.”

Klopp says that he would like to help football people with his experiences and contacts.

“Let’s see what else I can find. I have already coached the best clubs in the world.”

Klopp played 325 matches in Mainz before becoming a coach in 2001. He moved to Dortmund in 2008 and was on the verge of winning the German Bundesliga championship twice and in 2013 took Dortmund to the Champions League final.

Klopp started in Liverpool in 2015. During Klopp’s time, Liverpool won the English Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and twice the league cup.