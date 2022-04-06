Football Jürgen Klopp doesn’t want Erling Braut Haaland to go to Liverpool: “It’s not fun at all”

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp thinks the compensation demanded from Haaland is “crazy”.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp stated on Wednesday that he was not interested in acquiring Borussia Dortmund’s Norwegian star striker Erling Braut Haalandia.

Klopp told German Bild, according to the news agency Reuters, that the transfer price charged from Haaland is unreasonable.

21-year-old Haaland is expected to leave Dortmund next summer.

The purchase price for Haaland is stated to be EUR 75 million, but the total amount of the transfer is calculated by Bild to be EUR 300 million. It includes salary, agent’s fee and bonuses.

At least Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City are interested in Haaland, who have scored 16 goals in 18 matches in the German Bundesliga this season. Five goals have been accumulated.

“It simply came to our notice then [sopimusta]. The sums mentioned are insane. We have nothing to do with such [summien] with. There is no possibility, ”Klopp said.

“I don’t even want that. It’s not fun at all. ”

Haaland moved to Dortmund in January 2020 and has made a big impact in the Bundesliga. In total he has scored 27 goals in 28 matches.