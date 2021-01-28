Football Jukka Raitala exchanges within the MLS League: “We get an incredibly valuable player”

Raitala, 32, is moving from Montreal to Minnesota.

Finland played 51 matches on the national football team Jukka Raitala to exchange clubs within the MLS League by moving from Montreal to Minnesota.

32-year-old Raitala’s new club Minnesota United said about their recent acquisition on Thursday night on its website.

“We get an incredibly valuable player,” head coach Adrian Heath glowed the Finnish defender.

“Jukka understands this league and his experience of the Finnish national team is impressive, so we know from day one what to expect from him.”

Minnesota United has another Finnish player in their ranks. Robin Lod has represented the club since July 2019.

Raitala played three previous seasons in the ranks of Club de Foot Montreal and before that in the season at Columbus Crew SC.

CF Montréal receives compensation from Raitala Andrew Boothin player rights. Booth, 23, is United’s fourth-round booking from last summer.