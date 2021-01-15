Football Jukka Halme continues in HIFK – he has played for the Helsinki team in four different league levels

Jukka Halme signed an agreement for the period 2021 with HIFK.

15.1. 15:47

Midfielder Jukka Halme The career at HIFK will continue in the 2021 season, HIFK says in a press release. Halme is already starting his 13th season at HIFK, where he played for the first time in his adult career in the 2007 season at the Third Division.

Halme, 35, is the only player on the current team to represent HIFK at four different adult league levels.

Since the 2011 season, Halme, who has represented HIFK continuously, has twice in his HIFK career been promoting the club to the Veikkausliiga, once from Kakkonen to Ykkönen and once from Kolmos to Kakkonen.

Halme has played a total of 219 matches in HIFK.

In the 2021 season, Halme will be the sponsor of the support group Stadin Kings.