Football | Juha Tamminen met Pelé more often than perhaps any other Finn: “He didn’t put himself on any pedestal”

Juha Tamminen describes Pelé as a warm, friendly and heartfelt person.

Photographer Juha Tamminen met Pelé more often than perhaps any other Finn. The two met each other both in the World Cup and on domestic pitches when Pelé visited Finland.

Tammis has only good things to say about the late legend. People often described Pelé as humble, which Tamminen can confirm based on his experiences.

“Very warm and friendly. A person with a heart. He didn’t put himself on any pedestal and treated all people in such a way that we were on the same level,” Tamminen recalls.

“He was specifically a very warm and humble person.”

Pelé played in the Copa Pelé tournament against Italy in São Paulo on January 4, 1987. The tournament was called the unofficial World Cup for veteran players.

According to Tamminen, Pelé was not at all in his twenties like today’s rising multi-millionaire stars, such as Neymar’s such a person.

“Pelékin has had fun in his life, but I’m sure no one can say anything bad about him: a great person in every way, and he didn’t fool around like [Diego] Maradona. In that sense, the shield is clean.”

Oak and Pelé met for the first time at the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. Tamminen was at the games in his own capacity as a cameraman, but he also did stories for Uuuen Suomi and Iltalehti on the spot.

Iltalehti, which evaluates lion and sheep athletes, listed the players as Pelé and clowns in the 1986 football championship season, which was also related to the work order Tamminen received.

“I had to get an interview from Pelé and Iltalehti in his hands, where he has this Pelé and pellet open. It was quite a job to be able to interview Pelé there.”

According to Tamminen’s information, Pelé did not visit the venue during the games, except apparently for one or two matches, as he commented on the games from the Bandeirantes TV studio. Tamminen found the legend at the cocktail party of the Japanese race sponsor and found out where Pelén could be reached the day before the World Cup final.

See also Somalia will suffer from famine before the end of the year, warns the UN Pelé speaking at a cocktail party during the World Cup in Mexico.

“We didn’t make it past the gate of the TV studios. The Swedish guy was on the same page and we agreed to go together. We hung out for maybe an hour or two, but then we were told to come again tomorrow morning. After all, the final started at 12 noon, and we were there at nine.”

In the end, Tamminen got to the three-time world champion’s speech a little before eleven o’clock. The promised five minutes stretched to half an hour when Pelé got excited to talk with the Finnish guest. Tamminen took his place in the front row of the press stand just as the national anthems were playing.

Pele visited Finland in September 1986. Tamminen had time to talk with the guest who had seen both HJK’s women’s and men’s main league games on several occasions. The legend who met a lot of people remembered Tamminen about three months after the first meeting.

21.9.1986 The championship match between HJK and Kuusysi had Pelé as the guest of honor. Line judge Sami Soininen (left), Kuusys captain Esa Pekonen, referee Esa Palsi, line judge Eero Aho, Pelé and HJK captain Jyrki Nieminen were grouped in the picture before the kickoff of the match.

“It had been so little time and the situation was so special, so he remembered it and said hello,” says Tamminen.

Tammis once again had a request for Pelé – and once again the ambassador of football did the job as told.

“I brought with me a bundle of diplomas to be given to Pelé of the Year and an order to get the numbers for them from Pelé. There were probably twenty of them, and Pelé put his finger on it quite nicely. I kept one myself.”

“I also have Pelé’s LP, and yes, he put a dedication on it too. All the journalists asked him for numbers. Pelé had none of the antics of a diva, although it was not easy being Pelé. Everyone wanted to talk and so on. A really great person,” adds Tamminen.

To this day, Tamminen regrets that the Pelé book he lent to someone was never returned to its original owner. The photographer-editor would have liked an autograph on it as well.

in Brazil the Copa Pelé played at the beginning of 1987 was a memorable experience for Tammis. He saw the buzz that followed the 46-year-old superstar back on the field everywhere.

Pelé (center) poses with Djalma Dias (left) and Marco Antônio during training for the eponymous Copa Pelé tournament on January 2, 1987 in Santos.



“I remember when Brazil played against Italy on January 4, 1987. The team included Italy’s old world champions and those who had played against Pelé in the 1970 final, such as Enrico Albertosi. It was a warm day in São Paulo, and as the afternoon goes on, it always starts to rain.”

“When the teams came out of the tunnel, there was a deluge. That water came. The pictures are for the most part just porridge, when everything was wet in the rain, and I didn’t really know how to focus. Manual focus did not allow any kind of error in that exposure, but you had to shoot at full aperture,” adds Tamminen.

He also met Pelé elsewhere in Brazil. The Finnish cameraman has never had any trouble getting to the places he wants. At the same time, member number 86 of Brazil’s photojournalists has seen concretely how big football is for Brazilians.

“The position of the ice hockey lions in Finland is small compared to what futis is in Brazil. A Finn doesn’t realize that, unless he’s there in the middle of it all,” says Tamminen.

“It’s the basic needs of life. Air, food, drink and football. Yes, it comes immediately after the three in the basic needs of life, fourth.”

Everyone’s the footballer of all time is regularly discussed around the world. After the World Cup in Qatar, the captain of the world champion team of Argentina was promoted to the number one position Lionel Messi.

Tammis has a clear idea of ​​Pelé’s place on that list.

“Yes, I still put him first. Then these others will come after him”, Tamminen says and immediately adds that he doesn’t want to start comparing players from different eras.

“You can’t compare something Alfredo Di Stéfano and Messi. Both were the number one of their time. Nilton Santos summed it up well in his biography that in his time fut was played by players, while now it is played by athletes. No one can say who is the best of all time.”

Tamminen emphasizes that training is now a science with GPS meters and heart rate monitors. And if Messi is now the best of all time, then in 20 years a new candidate will be offered to replace him.

“If you bring Johan Cruyff or Alfredo Di Stéfano or by Ferenc Puskás to this day, they do just as well with this current scientific training. However, that skill is the foundation of everything.”