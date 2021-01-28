Football Juha Malinen is pleased that the Little Drowners have won the lottery: “Exotics is guaranteed to be promised”

The qualifiers for the European Championships under the age of 21 were drawn on Thursday.

28.1. 17:57

Finland head coach of a national football team under the age of 21 Juha Malinen is pleased with the European Championship qualifiers drawn on Thursday.

“From the first basket, we wanted to avoid big countries like Spain and Germany, among others. In that sense, Croatia was a good resistance from there. Austria is a tough country in the second basket, but can be won, ”Malinen said in a statement from the Football Association.

Norway was drawn from the three-basket to the Finnish block, Azerbaijan from the fifth basket and Estonia from the six-basket.

“Azerbaijan is not the easiest resistance to travel, and exoticism is guaranteed to be promised. Estonia is certainly not at the worst end of its basket. We respect them, but we know we need to be able to beat them, ”Malinen said.

In Romania and the final tournament, to be played in Georgia in the summer of 2023, will be entered directly by the host countries, the winners of the nine qualifying groups, and the best group-second.

The other eight group finishers will qualify for the four remaining races in the fall of 2022. A total of 16 countries will participate in the final tournament.