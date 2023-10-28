Real Madrid beat FC Barcelona 2–1.

English national team player of Jude Bellingham a handsome double gave Real Madrid a 2-1 away victory over Barcelona in the highlight of the Spanish football league, El Clásico. Bellingham, in top form, leveled the match with a wonderful shot into the top corner from almost 30 meters and completed the winning goal for the visitors in overtime. Barca had taken the lead Ilkay Gundogan at the beginning of the match.

Bellingham’s start to his Real career has been dazzling. He has ten goals from ten league games, and three goals from three Champions League games.

“He’s like a veteran player,” Real’s coach Carlo Ancelotti incensed a 20-year-old youth.

“He can score 20-25 goals this season.”

Real are at the top of the league on equal points with Girona, but Real have a better goal difference. Barcelona is four points away from the top two.

The goals and highlights of the match can be viewed in the La Liga goals summary.