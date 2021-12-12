Football Joshua Kimmich, a top footballer with serious coronavirus disease and lung damage, gets vaccinated

The quarantine that began last month only ended this week.

About the coronavirus a top football player with a serious illness Joshua Kimmich tends to take vaccination. He spoke about this in an interview with ZDF on Sunday.

“When it’s recommended and when the time is right, I’ll take the vaccination,” Kimmich told news agency AFP.

Representing Bayern Munich and the German national football team, Kimmich contracted such a serious coronary illness that he will be off the field until next year.

Kimmichin, 26, this season seems to be going pretty cheeky. He last played on November 6 and has since been in quarantine, ill with coronavirus and since then in rehabilitation, which continues.

Midfielder Kimmich was rushed around Germany in October by a lively vaccination debate when he announced he would not be vaccinated for personal reasons.

“It was hard for me to deal with my fears and worries [rokotuksia kohtaan], and that’s why my solution stretched this far, ”Kimmich said.

“I believed I could protect myself if I followed all the corona guidelines and tested regularly.”

Kimmich said he had already set aside time for vaccination until the disease struck, but stressed that vaccination should have gone earlier.

The virus has sunk into Kimmich’s lungs, and training has been impossible for him until now. Recovery continues as the damage to the lungs is significant.

“It’s a good decision for Joshua Kimmich to get vaccinated,” tweeted the German government’s new development minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger.

“As a football player, he is an example to many people. Further vaccination is our way out of the coronavirus. ”

Positive Kimmich got the test result last month, and it wasn’t until this week that he got out of quarantine.

“Fortunately, my symptoms were mild, but tests have shown I have a little fluid in my lungs. I have to take another ten days of calm before I can start training. ”

In his playing career, Kimmich is the winner of the Champions League and even six-time German champion Bayern in Munich, even though he is only 26 years old.