Football José Mourinho was disappointed when three Tottenham players broke the crown rules – gave a special gift to a player who thought he would spend Christmas alone

Bhavi Mandalia
January 2, 2021
Érik Lamela, Sergio Reguilón and Giovani Lo Celso attended the big Christmas party. West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini regretted his party.

Football Playing in the English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur knocked out Leeds United purely 3-0 in their match on Saturday.

Son Heung-min reached a handsome draw with one hundred Spurs goals in the match, but the other three players of the club became the topic of conversation instead of the South Korean.

“We are not happy. It was a negative surprise for us, ”the Portuguese manager of the club José Mourinho said According to the British broadcaster BBC.

The disappointment of the Tottenham pilot is associated Erik Lamelan, Sergio Reguilónin and Giovani Lo Celson coronavirus rules violated by

Pictures leaked to the public testify that Lamela, Reguilón and Lo Celso attended a major Christmas party together in West Ham Manuel Lanzinin with.

Lanzini regretted in a post posted on Twitter on Saturday.

“I want to apologize for the bad mistake I made at Christmas and take full responsibility for my actions. I know people have made difficult sacrifices to stay safe. I should set a better example, ”he wrote.

Tottenham announced in his release that he was very disappointed with the performance of his players. At the same time, the club said it would handle the case internally.

Spanish Reguilón followed the Leeds substitution bench.

“I gave him an amazing gift, a Portuguese pork, when I heard him spend Christmas alone. However, he was not alone, as we can see, ”Mourinho said.

Lamela and Lo Celso were completely absent from the Tottenham lineup.

Corona virus hotspot became luxurious hotel in Chennai, 85 people infected

