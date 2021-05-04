Football Jose Mourinho quickly found a new pest, the head coach of the Portuguese AS Roman

Mourinho has piloted Porto, Chelsea, Milan Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham at the top.

Football AS Roma, one of the major clubs of the Italian Serie A, has hired Jose Mourinhon head coach.

AS Roma said on its website on Tuesday that Mourinho will take office before the start of next season. Mourinho’s wash is three years old.

AS Roma’s news came just over two weeks after the English Premier League Tottenham announced he had fired Mourinho.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Roman club said the current head coach Paulo Fonseca leave their washes at the end of the season.

The season of AS Roman has been sluggish, as the team is seventh in Serie A. In the Europa League, the Roman team lost the opening semi-finals to Manchester United 2-6.

Mourinho is one of football’s most successful coaches, but his most recent washes have ended in disappointment.

Portuguese Mourinho has piloted Porto, Chelsea, Milan Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham at the top.