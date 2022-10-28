Friday, October 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | José Mourinho on rejecting a dream goal: “The rules are clear”

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2022
in World Europe
0

HJK’s Toni Koskela spoke moderately about rejecting the equalizer.

AS Roma the head coach José Mourinho’s in my opinion, the uproar in Thursday’s HJK match was judged correctly. Helsinki Football Club David Browne scored an incredible goal in the Europa League match when he smashed the ball into the net from 30 meters. The goal would have leveled the game sensationally at 2-2.

However, to the dismay of the home crowd, the goal was disallowed because HJK Malik Abubakari had accidentally and lightly hit Roman By Bryan Cristanten to the face in the preceding corner kick.

“The rules are clear. Sometimes you like them, sometimes you don’t. Sometimes a light step on the footstool or a light hand hit to the face can cause such a judgment. Referees have instructions and a rule book,” Mourinho said.

“When the judgment comes in our favor, we are happy and vice versa.”

The VAR check also deprived Roma of a goal in the opening period, when Cristian Volpato was offside in the corner kick situation and at the same time disturbed HJK’s goalkeeper. Mourinho said he had already watched both situations on video.

See also  Bumping Sweden's new gold boy jokes about the king: "Say Walter wants a call"

“The still image of HJK’s disallowed goal is completely clear. The hand clearly hit Cristante’s face,” the Portuguese legend said.

HJK’s head coach Toni Koskela was moderate in his words when analyzing the stunning goal conceded by video review.

“Of course, you always feel bad for the team that suffers from the verdict. With a foul, you can think about who will push their face into the hand or if the hand will hit the face or how it will go,” said Koskela.

However, he respected the actions and decisions of the jury.

“The situation is difficult for the judges, because according to the rules you have to blow the whistle. If the goal is upheld, the referee receives feedback. The foul had nothing to do with the goal. The shot was insane from David. The situation is dire,” Koskela said.

HJK lost the match 1–2 and definitively lost their chance to continue. Roma can still reach the playoffs, but they have to beat Ludogorets at home next Thursday.

See also  Buildings Exceptional cracks were found in the walls and structures of the Helsinki youth center, which are thought to be due to snow on the roof.

#Football #José #Mourinho #rejecting #dream #goal #rules #clear

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Russian woman visited the "glamorous" resort of Turkey and explained the reluctance to return

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.