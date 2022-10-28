HJK’s Toni Koskela spoke moderately about rejecting the equalizer.

AS Roma the head coach José Mourinho’s in my opinion, the uproar in Thursday’s HJK match was judged correctly. Helsinki Football Club David Browne scored an incredible goal in the Europa League match when he smashed the ball into the net from 30 meters. The goal would have leveled the game sensationally at 2-2.

However, to the dismay of the home crowd, the goal was disallowed because HJK Malik Abubakari had accidentally and lightly hit Roman By Bryan Cristanten to the face in the preceding corner kick.

“The rules are clear. Sometimes you like them, sometimes you don’t. Sometimes a light step on the footstool or a light hand hit to the face can cause such a judgment. Referees have instructions and a rule book,” Mourinho said.

“When the judgment comes in our favor, we are happy and vice versa.”

The VAR check also deprived Roma of a goal in the opening period, when Cristian Volpato was offside in the corner kick situation and at the same time disturbed HJK’s goalkeeper. Mourinho said he had already watched both situations on video.

“The still image of HJK’s disallowed goal is completely clear. The hand clearly hit Cristante’s face,” the Portuguese legend said.

HJK’s head coach Toni Koskela was moderate in his words when analyzing the stunning goal conceded by video review.

“Of course, you always feel bad for the team that suffers from the verdict. With a foul, you can think about who will push their face into the hand or if the hand will hit the face or how it will go,” said Koskela.

However, he respected the actions and decisions of the jury.

“The situation is difficult for the judges, because according to the rules you have to blow the whistle. If the goal is upheld, the referee receives feedback. The foul had nothing to do with the goal. The shot was insane from David. The situation is dire,” Koskela said.

HJK lost the match 1–2 and definitively lost their chance to continue. Roma can still reach the playoffs, but they have to beat Ludogorets at home next Thursday.