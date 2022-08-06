Sunday, August 7, 2022
Football | Jorginho scored the opening points of the season for Chelsea with a penalty kick, Tottenham upset Southampton

August 6, 2022
Liverpool remained in a tight 2-2 draw as a guest of the rising team Fulham.

Football Chelsea, the London giant of the English Premier League, got a nice start to their league season on Saturday, when by Thomas Tuchel coached by Everton beat Everton 1–0 on the away turf of Goodison Park.

Chelsea decided the match in extra time in the first half of the penalty kick, which was hit into the net by the Italian talent Jorginho.

A penalty was awarded when Everton Abdoulaye Doucoure pushed by Ben Chilwell blatantly upside down. A total of about 20 additional minutes were played in the match, when Everton’s defenders Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina were painfully injured.

In addition, the match was stopped for a while when a supporter had a seizure in the second half.

Chelsea’s like Manchester City and Liverpool, who were placed among the top challengers, Tottenham faltered in the opening round, when Antonio Conte the team upset Southampton 4–1 at home. They responded to Tottenham’s hits Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Dejan Kulusevski and Southampton Mohammed Salisuwho scored an own goal.

All three of London’s big clubs won in the opening round, while Arsenal also celebrated three points on Friday night.

Rising team Fulham had a dream start to their season, but Liverpool, one of the champions’ favourites, eventually pulled to a point with a 2-2 draw away from home. Fulham’s number one player is, as usual, a Serbian power forward Aleksandar Mitrovicwho was responsible for both of the home team’s goals.

In the second half, Liverpool’s forward reinforcement Darwin Nunez directed a skillful 1–1 equalizing goal with his back foot Mohamed Salah’s from the pass, but Mitrovic put the hosts ahead again from the penalty spot. In the end, Salah saved a point for Liverpool by poking home a 2-2 equalizer in the 80th minute of the game.

“The best thing about the match was the result, this was a really bad game from us. We didn’t deserve more, but we can improve our performance enormously”, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said the news agency AFP.

The away captain Jordan Henderson was close to the winning goal in extra time, but the shot hit the crossbar.

