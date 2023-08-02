Football | Jordi Alba joined the dream team of Messi and Taylor

The Spanish star striker arrived in Miami over the weekend and may play as early as Wednesday to Thursday night. Alba and Messi played together in Barcelona.

Inter Miami got another world star in its ranks, when Spain Jordi Alba34, practiced for the first time with his new team.

Alba may play his first match in Miami colors on Wednesday against Orlando City. Finnish time, the match will be played on Thursday at three in the morning.

Chosen as the best soccer player in the world Lionel Messi has taken Miami to an unprecedented level already during his first matches. Finland has scored goals with the Argentinian star Robert Taylor.

On Tuesday, Inter Miami published photos of Alba’s first training sessions in the X service. X was formerly known as Twitter.

Alb says, according to the news agency AFP, that he is aiming for more championships. The Spaniard has previously won the Champions League in Barcelona’s colors and the Spanish League championship five times.

In addition, Alba was part of the Spanish national team that won the European Championship.

“I have come here to compete and win everything,” Alba told a media conference after training on Tuesday, according to AFP.

According to Alba, who has won almost everything, the decision to move to Miami was made by old teammates Messi and Sergio Busquets as a result was the right one. Mies describes playing in a new club as “a very exciting project.”

“I think Busin [Busquets] and Leon [Messi] arriving has already grown the team a lot,” said Alba.

Alba said that she trained hard before arriving in Miami so that she would be ready to play as soon as she arrived. The new team has welcomed Alba warmly.

“I’ve been here for three days and it feels like I’ve been here my whole life,” Alba said.

Miami head coach Gerardo Martino said that he was impressed by Alba’s condition when she arrived. However, Martino will only decide on Wednesday whether Alba will immediately get into action against Orlando.